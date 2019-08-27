Mastermind behind robbery, hacking of elderly couple handed two life sentences

A murderer who left his elderly victims for dead in their homes for four days before a friend found their bloody remains has been handed two life sentences for the gruesome killings which rocked Great Brak River three years ago.

Lebohang Rethabile Lekoro, 29, was also handed two 15-year sentences for aggravated robbery in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Mossel Bay.

Erika Human, 60, and Tewie Human, 70, were found dead in their home when a friend went to check up on them after not seeing them for a few days. The friend saw Erika's body through a window.

A post mortem established that the couple had probably been killed on June 14, 2016. Their remains were discovered on June 18 that year.

Erika and Tewie Human. (Supplied)

Erika had been stabbed to death. She sustained four stab wounds to the neck and chest. Tewie had been hacked with a panga, suffering fractures to his upper body and head.

Lekoro's accomplice Thamsamqa Howard Sishuba was linked to the murder through forensic evidence gathered during the initial investigation at the scene.

The fingerprints of the 26-year-old man from Wolwedans linked him to the crime.

In September 2017, he was sentenced to two life sentences for the murder as well as two 15-year sentences for aggravated robbery.

Lekoro, however, evaded police for two and a half years, hiding in Lesotho and other regions in SA, police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

He was eventually arrested in Bloemfontein in November 2018.

Lebohang Rethabile Lekoro. (Supplied)

Da Gamaskop Cluster Commander Brigadier Gerhard Jantjies praised detectives, Lieutenant Colonel Johan Bothma, Warrant Officer Paulus Scheepers and lead investigator Warrant Officer Gerald Rabie, who tirelessly searched for Lekoro, sometimes in their free time, over long periods.

Judge Mark Sher convicted Lekoro on Friday and sentenced him on Monday.

"Western Cape provincial management commended the team which went the extra mile to rid society from these criminals," Pojie said.

Warrant Officer Gerald Rabie. (Supplied)



"They also express their gratitude toward the informers that constantly furnish the team with valuable information which finally led to the arrest and conviction of the master[mind] behind the death of the human couple. They expressed the hope that these hefty sentences will act as a deterrent for would be criminals to refrain from such acts of criminality."

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA welcomed the sentence, believing that it "fits the gruesome crime that was committed by Lekoro".

