Maties student 'critical' after falling from res window

A Stellenbosch University student is in a critical condition in hospital after she fell from the second floor of her campus residence in the early hours of Sunday morning, the university has confirmed.

Taylië Jaap, a first-year BSc student, was admitted to the Stellenbosch hospital with serious injuries, and later transferred to Tygerberg hospital.

"Her condition can be described as critical," university spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.

Jaap, 19, is being supported by her family.

"The university is in ongoing contact with the family via the staff of the centre for student communities, while the crisis service of the centre for student counselling and development has also offered counselling to Jaap's friends in the residence," said Viljoen.

Stellenbosch police were aware of the incident, but no docket had been registered as yet.

"The members [of Stellenbosch police] are aware of the incident, but do not have the records or the information on how the incident occurred," said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Respect the family

According to Viljoen, the university is investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. He called on the campus community to respect the family and refrain from speculating on social media on the incident.

"The university calls on the campus community to respect the privacy of Ms Jaap and her family and to refrain from speculating on social media," added Viljoen.

People reacted to the incident on social media, asking that people pray for Jaap.

"We ask that everyone should take hands and form a chain prayer for this beautiful young promising student," wrote Zimri Aziz Leila.

"Whatever happened doesn't matter now," wrote Leonelle Vraagom. "You need to get healthy… you must recover soon," she wrote.