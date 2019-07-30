Maties student death: 'No other parent should experience what we are going through' - father

The parents of Stellenbosch University student Leandró Hopley are still coming to terms with what happened to him amid rumours that the BCom student had been part of a drinking game.

"There [are] quite a few rumours that there was a competition," said his father, Charl Hopley.

News reports stated that his son had been part of a game aimed at beating a drinking record at a university residence.

"My wish is that no other parent should experience what we are going through," Hopley said via WhatsApp.

His 18-year-old son, who was in his first year at university, was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after he "presumably aspirated", university spokesperson Martin Viljoen said on Friday.

"He passed away this afternoon (Friday) after a decision was made to turn off the machines that kept him on life support," said Viljoen.

Netwerk24 has reported that Hopley was part of a drinking game. He reportedly tried to break a drinking record in a university bar by drinking four glasses of an alcoholic mixture.

He was later found on his bed in his room where he had apparently vomited and choked.

In the report, questions were raised about why he had been left alone or why he had not been put in a sitting position.

Asked whether he thought policies should be in place to look after students who may have had too much, Leandro's father said: "Policies would be nice if it will prevent incidents like what happened to Leandró.

"If this was what our son's life was lived for, 'to save another child', we will have peace."

A memorial service will be held for Leandró on Saturday in Stellenbosch.

