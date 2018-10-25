 

Matlosana Municipality mayor voted out through EFF motion of no confidence

2018-10-25 19:05

Sesona Ngqakamba

Maetu Kgaile. (Image via Facebook)

The executive mayor of the North West's Matlosana Municipality, Maetu Kgaile, was voted out through a motion of no confidence on Thursday morning. 

The Economic Freedom Fighters – the official opposition in the province – tabled the motion.

Kgaile, who was apparently not present during the sitting, was voted out by 44 councillors.

EFF North West leader Betty Diale told News24 that the motion was tabled amid maladministration concerns.

"The municipality is almost at the brink of collapse and so we felt that there was a need for the motion to be [tabled] against the mayor so that we install a mayor with credibility," Diale said.

The party also alleged that there was corruption at the municipality and that residents did not receive quality service delivery.

Diale said the party hoped the ANC would appoint a new mayor who would deliver.

Co-ordinator of the ANC's provincial task team Keinetswe Mosenogi said the party was waiting for a report from the caucus regarding the motion. 

She said they had deployed a member to attend the sitting and would only give an official comment after they studied the report, which would be compiled by the member.

"Only after studying the report will we make a statement as the ANC on the matter.

According to The Citizen, the sitting was highly chaotic and police were present.

The newspaper also reported that EFF regional secretary in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, Buti Shuping, told OFM News that Kgaile was incompetent and needed to go.

According to the report, Shuping said the mayor had failed to deliver basic services to local residents and showed little understanding of her mayoral duties since she took office.

