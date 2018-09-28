Matric after-party at Zille's official house has ANC boiling

A party of a different sort is giving Western Cape Premier Helen Zille problems as some neighbours of her official residence Leeuwenhof are complaining that her foster grandson's matric after-party, which was hosted there, got out of hand.

The party on Wednesday night was preceded by a letter in which neighbours were asked for their "forbearance" for the matric ball after-party of her foster grandson.

They were warned that the music was likely to continue into the early hours of the morning and she quipped that there were ear plugs on offer. She asked: "May we please go ahead?" and left her telephone number for responses.

Eighty copies were circulated in the area on September 10.

One response supplied to News24 gave the go-ahead and snuck in a request for speed bumps on a particular road in the area.

However, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature Sharon Davids called the party for pupils of a "posh boy's school" a "disgrace", and said it went on until 04:00.

"What an abuse of state property and privilege! No excuse by Zille or anybody else is acceptable. The ANC calls for a full investigation on why this revelry was allowed.

"She has set the worst example ever to teenagers," wrote Davids in a statement.

She said occupants near the estate said they were not consulted, could not sleep and had to call the police to intervene.

"At one stage, a police officer was pelted with bottles by some of the Leeuwenhof celebrators," she claimed. "Who are the friends of the premier who secured this venue and got her special permission to hold a notorious after-party at her house? The truth must come out! Premier Zille must tell all!! She must also vacate Leeuwenhof for her gross misuse."

In a statement, Zille explained that she helped raise her former domestic worker's children. The pupil's mother died of cancer and she regards him as her own grandson and treats him as such.

"This event took place because this is what I would do for my sons, any of them including [my foster grandson]. Yes, I do allow some events to happen at Leeuwenhof for good causes. I hosted the Oranjezicht City Farm market there for a while.

"I have regularly hosted the 'My Child has Cancer Trust' and other similar organisations. I have hosted some family weddings. And some organisations approach me. We had a major fundraiser for the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

"The party this week was the after-party of the matric class of a young man that I have raised as my own son," said Zille.

She said she slept through the whole thing, but spoke to the police who were on duty and they "absolutely deny that any bottles were thrown at anyone". She also trusts her foster grandson's version of events.

In addition, she has arranged to speak to the people who complained.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said: "This office can confirm that Cape Town police attended to the disturbance of the peace complaint as referred to in your enquiry. No criminal case has been registered."