Matric boy accused of murdering his cousin in bar fight

While his classmates and fellow pupils were attending hall assembly on Monday morning, Francois Byleveldt, a matric pupil from Vanderbiljpark, Gauteng, was appearing in court on a murder charge.

“Given the circumstances we’re not doing well at all,” the 18-year-old’s mother, Petro Byleveldt, told YOU on the phone.

Francois stand accuse of murdering his cousin, Wimpie Koekemoer (30).

On October 28 last year Francois and Wimpie, a karaoke singer, were allegedly involved in a bar fight, during which Francois punched Wimpie.

Wimpie died two days after the incident.

But Petro says things aren’t what they seem, and “the truth will come out”.

She describes her son as a fantastic child who does well at school and is a talented sportsman. “Francois plays rugby for the school’s first team.”

Petro says Francois is popular with his friends and they’re supporting him during this difficult time.

Francois’ legal counsel, Grant van Bochove, told YOU that Francois had submitted an affidavit to the court in which he states that he can’t understand why he’s being charged with murder, as it hadn’t been his intention to kill Wimpie.

Francois is out on bail of R2 000. His next court appearance in the Vanderbiljpark district court is scheduled for May 15.



