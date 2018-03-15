 

Matric boy accused of murdering his cousin in bar fight

2018-03-15 10:50

Marizka Coetzer

PHOTO: Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While his classmates and fellow pupils were attending hall assembly on Monday morning, Francois Byleveldt, a matric pupil from Vanderbiljpark, Gauteng, was appearing in court on a murder charge.

“Given the circumstances we’re not doing well at all,” the 18-year-old’s mother, Petro Byleveldt, told YOU on the phone.

Francois stand accuse of murdering his cousin, Wimpie Koekemoer (30).

On October 28 last year Francois and Wimpie, a karaoke singer, were allegedly involved in a bar fight, during which Francois punched Wimpie.

Wimpie died two days after the incident.

But Petro says things aren’t what they seem, and “the truth will come out”.

She describes her son as a fantastic child who does well at school and is a talented sportsman. “Francois plays rugby for the school’s first team.”

Petro says Francois is popular with his friends and they’re supporting him during this difficult time.

Francois’ legal counsel, Grant van Bochove, told YOU that Francois had submitted an affidavit to the court in which he states that he can’t understand why he’s being charged with murder, as it hadn’t been his intention to kill Wimpie.

Francois is out on bail of R2 000. His next court appearance in the Vanderbiljpark district court is scheduled for May 15.


Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PMB residents in desperate need of sewerage system because pit toilets are full, broken

2018-03-15 11:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions on land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 