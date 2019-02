A grade 12 learner was certified dead at Liverpool Secondary School in Benoni, Gauteng on Thursday.

"The learner collapsed during physical training," Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a short statement.

There were no further details surrounding what the cause of death was.

Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to convey his condolences.

"Our psycho-social unit team will be dispatched to the school tomorrow [Friday] for necessary counselling," he said.

The tragedy occurred just hours after suspects tried to rob Edenvale high school, also in Erkuhuleni. Two suspects were killed and one was left injured in an ensuing shoot-out.