 

Matric pupil drowns in Orange River at pre-exam party

2019-10-19 21:31

Tammy Petersen

A pupil drowned in the Orange River. (iStock)

A pupil drowned in the Orange River. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A teenager drowned in the Orange River as a group of matric pupils had a party ahead of the start of their final exams, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

An inquest docket was under investigation after Lulama Nkomana drowned while with her fellow pupils from Aliwal North High School.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the children went swimming in the river and Nkomana experienced difficulty.

“Other learners tried to rescue her and called an ambulance from Aliwal Hospital.

She was certified dead by EMS,” Bojabotseha said.

The group was debriefed by the school principal would ensure that the pupils receive further counselling ahead of their exams.

Aliwal North police station commander Colonel Chris Wright sent his condolences to Nkomana’s family and urged people to be careful when swimming in rivers.

Read more on:    eastern cape  |  drowning
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Miracle' premature baby, who weighed 410g at birth, celebrates her 'graduation' from hospital after 83 days

2019-10-19 19:35

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 20:21 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Saturday jackpot winners 38 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 