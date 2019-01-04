Matric results: Meet South Africa's top performing pupils

The North West may not have come out tops in the battle for the best performing province when it comes to overall matric results, but it can boast having the smartest Mathematics and Science pupil of them all.

David Mark Dodkins from Bergsig Akademie/Academy in the North West was the top performer in both Mathematics and Physical Science in the 2018 matric exams.

Following Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's announcement of the results on Thursday evening, Dodkins advised the class of 2019 that, if they hadn't already realised it, the results of their labour this year could greatly determine their future.

Timothy Schleisinger from Rondebosch Boys' High School in the Western Cape was the second best pupil in Mathematics, while third place went to Liam Edward Gurney from Westerford High School, also in the Western Cape.



In Physical Science, Dodkins was followed by Kamva Goso from Instebenziswano High School in the Western Cape and with Jean Durandt from Paul Roos Gimnasium in third, continuing the strong showing by Western Cape pupils.

Phiwayinkosi Mhlongo from Bona Comprehensive School in Gauteng obtained the highest marks nationwide in Technical Mathematics, followed by Lungiswa Sibisi from Tetelo Comprehensive School, also in Gauteng. Mihlali Fipaza, from Bashee Senior Secondary School in the Western Cape, came in third.

The top performance in the newly-introduced Sign Language subject went to Maria Morgan from Sizwile School for the Deaf in Soweto, Gauteng, while Thabile Qondani from Kwathintwa School for the Deaf in KwaZulu-Natal was closely behind in second, and Ancilla Julius from Dominikaanse Skool Vir Dowes in the Western Cape took third place.

Top of the Quintiles

The Department of Basic Education also listed the top achievers in each of its quintiles. Quintiles are the five groupings, 20% each, into which the department divides the country's schools. Quintile 1 "is the group of schools in each province catering for the poorest 20% of learners", the department explained in a 2004 document on school funding. Quintile 2 schools cater for the next poorest 20% of schools, and so on. Quintile 5 comprises the least poor 20% of public schools in the country.

The top achiever in a Quintile 1 schools was Molelekeng Mokoena from Tsebo Secondary School in the Free State, Muzomuhle Mthembu from Ndlela Secondary School in Mpumalanga secured second place, while Sinolwethu Mfedu from the Eastern Cape was the third best performer.

Instebenziswano High School's Goso was the top achiever in Quintile 2 schools, followed by Ngobile Nzimande from Langsyde Combined School and Bongumusa Ndlovu from Zama High School, both in KwaZulu-Natal.

The top achievers in Quintile 3 schools were Kharendwe Mudzielwana from Thengwe High School in Limpopo, Avukile Nkayi from Nyanga Senior Secondary School in the Western Cape, and Felicia Makondo from EPP Mhinga High School in Limpopo.

Quintile 4's top achievers were Malar Ahmed from Potchefstroom Girls High School in North West, Tiietso Molata from PJ Simelane High School in Gauteng, and Rolf Martin Behrens from Rustenburg High School in North West.

Justine Crook from Rustenburg Girls High School in North West, Mathematics boff Dodkins and Jarrod Staples from Westville Boys’ High School in KwaZulu-Natal were the top achievers in the Quintile 5 category, respectively.

Mongezi Mbatha from Prinshof School, Gauteng, Izak Crafford from Bergsig Akademie/Academy in Gauteng and Lize van Wyk from Pionier Skool, Western Cape, were the pupils with special needs who performed the best.