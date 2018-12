Vodacom and EFF leadership say the matter has now been resolved after the two parties met to discuss the keynote address at the 2018 Vodacom awards by Corruption Watch chairperson, Mavuso Msimang.

On Sunday a group of protesters wearing EFF T-shirts vandalised a Vodacom store in the Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo. There were also reports of an incident in Makhado, as well as reports of an incident at Greenstone mall on Monday.

The protests followed a lecture by Msimang at the Vodacom event which included an image depicting EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as "abusers of freedom".

"In the meeting, the parties discussed the matter in detail and have resolved the issue. Vodacom acknowledged that it is politically neutral and it doesn't influence party political positions in any way. Vodacom and EFF appreciate that the matter could have been handled differently to avoid the misunderstanding that occurred," the EFF and Vodacom said in a joint statement.

The parties said they encourage the right of freedom of speech and the free circulation of ideas.

The EFF and Vodacom also committed to engage on policy issues of mutual interest and considered the matter now closed.