 

Lennit Max appointed as Bheki Cele's special advisor

2018-06-30 15:56

Tammy Petersen

Lennit Max (Facebook)

Lennit Max (Facebook)

Member of the Western Cape legislature and former provincial police commissioner Lennit Max on Saturday announced his appointment as special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

In a statement on Saturday, he invited the media to a press conference to be held on Monday to expand on his new assignment.

He would also address "the call by President Ramaphosa for all South Africans to contribute to the ethos and success of thuma mina".

He was most recently employed as a provincial legislature member for the Democratic Alliance.

News24 was unable to reach him to confirm if he was leaving the party.

EWN reported on Saturday that Max would explain his relationship with the DA and the legislature going forward at the briefing on Monday.

Three years ago, Max lost the battle to run the DA in the Western Cape when almost 70% of the delegates charged with choosing a new leader voted for Patricia De Lille.

He also recently lost the same position to Bonginkosi Madikizela in October 2017, when the party voted to replace De Lille.

Before joining the party, he was the provincial police commissioner between 1999 and 2003 and has a variety of qualifications in policing and law.

