Max the sniffer dog helps Cape Town cops find and detonate grenade, arrest owner

Max, a sniffer dog attached to the City of Cape Town Metro Police K9 unit, helped police discover and detonate a grenade during an operating at a property in Macassar Village near Somerset West.

On Friday, at around noon, the Metro Police K9 unit received a tip-off about firearms possibly stored at the property, while out on patrol, said Ruth Solomons of the city's metro police unit.

Officers swept the premises with Max. The four-legged officer positively indicated the presence of explosives.

"Officers evacuated the premises as a precaution when they discovered a rusty hand grenade and called in the SAPS bomb-disposal unit. The grenade was deemed too volatile to transport," added Solomons.

Sand bags were used to smother the device while a controlled explosion was carried out.

A 42-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of explosives. He was detained at the Macassar police station.