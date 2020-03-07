 

Max the sniffer dog helps Cape Town cops find and detonate grenade, arrest owner

2020-03-07 11:24

Nicole McCain

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Max, a sniffer dog attached to the City of Cape Town Metro Police K9 unit, helped police discover and detonate a grenade during an operating at a property in Macassar Village near Somerset West.

On Friday, at around noon, the Metro Police K9 unit received a tip-off about firearms possibly stored at the property, while out on patrol, said Ruth Solomons of the city's metro police unit. 

Officers swept the premises with Max. The four-legged officer positively indicated the presence of explosives.

RELATED | Drugs worth R62 000 found in ceiling of Cape Town home

"Officers evacuated the premises as a precaution when they discovered a rusty hand grenade and called in the SAPS bomb-disposal unit. The grenade was deemed too volatile to transport," added Solomons.

Sand bags were used to smother the device while a controlled explosion was carried out.

READ | 4 suspected abalone poachers arrested after R1m bust

A 42-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of explosives. He was detained at the Macassar police station.

Read more on:    saps  |  k9 unit  |  macassar  |  cape town  |  grenade  |  explosives  |  explosion  |  sniffer dog
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket

2020-03-07 10:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
Three win R160 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 