 

May trial date for Luke Skywalker's attempted murder case

2019-02-01 13:03

Jenni Evans and Kamva Somdyala

Luke Skywalker. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Martial artist and the former face of Spur restaurants, Luke Skywalker, will have to wait until May 20 before he is tried for the attempted murder and kidnapping of his former wife.

This, after mediation was turned down. In addition, exhibits have to be finalised, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

"I know my client wants the matter expedited as soon as possible," said his lawyer William Booth, as Skywalker shook his head in frustration, his long ponytail running down his back.

Skywalker has been accused of attempting to kill Patricia Skywalker by using his fists and "repeatedly slapping, punching, strangling and hitting" her on December 29 and 30, 2017.

He is also accused of holding her against her will at his home in West Beach.

In turn, Skywalker has laid a charge of assault against her, which is expected to be heard soon. She is also a martial arts expert.

Netwerk24 reported that Skywalker changed his name many years ago. It also reported that the couple finalised their divorce in November.

READ: Luke Skywalker appears in Cape Town court for attempted murder case

Skywalker was due to go on trial in December last year, but the matter was postponed to allow Booth an opportunity to submit photographs and recordings to support his client's defence.

The list of pictures and audio-visual material has been agreed on and has to be collated into a list for the trial.

Magistrate Wilma van der Merwe wanted to hear the trial sooner, but Booth's diary was full and so the case will begin on May 20.

Neatly dressed in a pin-striped suit, with a silver belt and silver-tipped black cowboy boots, Skywalker's body slumped when he heard about the long delay.

A director of the Shaolin Kung Fu Institute of South Africa, Skywalker is also a PhD candidate at the University of Cape Town, having studied and written papers on gender-based violence.

He is yet to plead, but Booth indicated on the sidelines of the matter that he intended to plead not guilty.

Skywalker told News24 that he had changed his name to reflect his heritage. It also happens to be the name of a character in Star Wars.

