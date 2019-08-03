'May you dance with angels in peace and joy' - brother's tribute to Maties student Leandró Hopley

A memorial service for Leandró Hopley was held on Saturday in Stellenbosch. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

"He was not only my brother, but my best friend as well. Together we were going to conquer the world."

John Hopley, big brother to Stellenbosch University student Leandró Hopley, who died days after he apparently breathed something into his lungs and choked, gave a moving tribute to his younger brother who was described as a people's person.

Hopley's memorial service was held at Kruiskerk in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

"Your smile, your love and your brotherhood, I will always remember," John remembered. "May you dance with angels in peace and joy."

Circumstances surrounding the death of Leandró remain sketchy, but news reports stated that he had been part of a game aimed at beating a drinking record at men's university residence, Huis Visser.

"My wish is that no other parent should experience what we are going through," Leandró's father, Charl told News24 earlier this week.

His grandfather, Mark Mynhardt described his grandson as "special".



"He was a lovely child. He was our pride and joy, from birth he was a special, special child. It's a very big emptiness that we have as a family. We can't understand why … but we'll never know," he offered.

In a longer tribute on the programme, both grandfather and grandmother, Elsabe Mynhardt wrote: "Knowing you was like a ray of sunshine in our lives. We will both, till eternity and with no regrets remember you as a tender, gentle, humble, selfless and precious grandson.

"You will live forever in our hearts and spirits till we meet again."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter