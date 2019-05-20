Mayor Gumede wishes Durbanites injured in Egypt bus blast a speedy recovery

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has wished fellow Durbanites, who were injured over the weekend in a bus explosion at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt, a speedy recovery.

In a statement released by the municipality, Gumede said: "We have learnt about this sad incident that involves a large delegation of our Durbanites, who were on a pilgrimage. We pray for a speedy recovery from this traumatic experience."

The group was made up of worshippers from Catholic churches in Wentworth, Bluff, Amanzimtoti and Benoni. They were taking part in an annual pilgrimage to the holy lands with a local priest, Father Mike Folley.

"We appreciate the responsiveness of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and our South African Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Vusi Mavimbela, in dealing with the situation. We are also happy to learn that arrangements have been made for 23 of the injured to be returned to South Africa, while three will remain behind due to the extent of their injuries. We sympathise with the affected families and are available to offer assistance where required," said Gumede.

News24 earlier reported that seven people - three of them South Africans - were injured in the attack.



Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told News24 on Monday that 24 of the 28 tourists had arrived back at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

"Four have remained behind in Egypt. Three are being treated in hospital, while one lady remained behind to assist her [injured] husband," Mabaya said.

