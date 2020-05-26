 

Mayor of Engcobo in Eastern Cape tests positive for Covid-19

2020-05-26 22:05

Malibongwe Dayimani

Engcobo Local Municipality mayor, Siyabulela Zangqa. (Twitter/ANCECape)

Engcobo Local Municipality mayor, Siyabulela Zangqa. (Twitter/ANCECape)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Engcobo local municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa has tested positive for Covid-19, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

Municipal spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said members of the public, who had come into contact with Zangqa, should urgently go for screening and testing.

Myeko said all 39 councillors of the municipality and an undisclosed number of municipal workers will be tested on Wednesday.

He said this was part of the municipality's precautionary measures, in conjunction with the Eastern Cape health department.

"In the light of the above revelations, the municipality has temporarily closed its premises for purposes of disinfection.

"Members of the public are urged not to enter the municipal premises, and to utilise their ward councillors where urgent assistance may be required.

"Non-essential staff will work from home," said Myeko.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXPLAINER | All the rules churches, mosques have to follow when they reopen in June

2020-05-26 21:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Let it snow! Sutherland experiences first snow of 2020
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
1 person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-26 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 