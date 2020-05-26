Mayor of Engcobo in Eastern Cape tests positive for Covid-19

Engcobo local municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa has tested positive for Covid-19, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

Municipal spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said members of the public, who had come into contact with Zangqa, should urgently go for screening and testing.

Myeko said all 39 councillors of the municipality and an undisclosed number of municipal workers will be tested on Wednesday.

He said this was part of the municipality's precautionary measures, in conjunction with the Eastern Cape health department.

"In the light of the above revelations, the municipality has temporarily closed its premises for purposes of disinfection.

"Members of the public are urged not to enter the municipal premises, and to utilise their ward councillors where urgent assistance may be required.

"Non-essential staff will work from home," said Myeko.

