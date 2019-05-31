Mayor, pack your bags and go! – IFP calls for corruption charged mayor Gumede to step down

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) youth have called on embattled eThewkini metro mayor Zandile Gumede to step down, as corruption allegations against her meant she was "compromised".

"Mayor, pack your bags and go!"

This was the sentiment from IFP Youth Brigade national chairperson spokesperson Mkuleko Hlengwa as he led at least 200 IFP youth in a peaceful march between King Dinizulu Park and City Hall on Friday, calling for Gumede's removal.

She is out on R50 000 bail after being arrested for corruption relating to a R230m waste removal tender at the metro.

The mayor was ordered to refrain from liaising with officials in several key departments including supply chain, human resources, legal, finance and Durban Solid Waste.

Hlengwa said the IFP youth would not allow corruption to fester in Durban any longer.





"There has been corruption in our city for far too long. There is no place for it here. We want the mayor to step down until she has cleared her name in the court of law. She is compromised and unable to perform her fiduciary responsibilities."

He said they were appealing to Gumede's "moral and political convictions".

"It is the right thing to do. Corruption in Durban has reached epic proportions. It is no longer sustainable for us to continue in silence. It is not fair to young people or people of eThekwini that money for us is stolen. This money meant to create jobs and grow our economy."

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said her office maintained that she is innocent until proven guilty.

He said her arrest would not affect service delivery and that residents should not panic.





He referred News24 to ANC eThekwini region spokesperson Nkosenhle Madlala who agreed.

"Being accused does not amount to being guilty."

He accused the IFP of being "politically motivated and opportunistic".

Madlala distanced himself from the ANC Youth League in eThekwini who also called for her to step down.

"They are an autonomous body. They are entitled to make calls on matters that affect society in general. We believe this was an unfortunate call, because the law must take its course. Once there is an outcome, only then can we act."