Mayoral limbo continues as Zandile Gumede's special leave extended... again

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is seen during a media briefing. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) has announced that embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's special leave will be extended for a second time as a decision on her future has still not been made.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made the announcement at the ANC's headquarters in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Ntuli said provincial leaders had received a report from the provincial working committee (PWC) on those who are facing court challenges. It decided to allow more time for affected members to finalise their matters.

The special leave therefore applies to both Gumede, who is currently facing corruption charges in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, and Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who was arrested on a murder charge.

Fawzia Peer continues to act as the mayor in eThekwini.



The PWC met to discuss Gumede on Friday, provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told News24.

This, after the ANC's mother body at Luthuli House instructed the structure to pronounce on the matter.

Gumede was forced to take leave by the PEC, led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala, after her arrest and subsequent release on R50 000 bail.

She has been charged with fraud and corruption related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender.

Her suspension was upheld in July, which led her supporters to protest through the streets of Durban, clashing with police.

Gumede, a strong political figure in the province with ties to former president Jacob Zuma, has been blamed for the City's poor service delivery.

Since the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal put her on special leave, Gumede has, from a distance, attempted to assert herself.

She is alleged to have used municipal buses to transport hundreds to march on her party's head office in the Durban CBD.

The SACP in the province has also called for her to be recalled. The alliance partners said the ANC would face the wrath of the eThekwini community if she was not recalled, The Citizen reported.