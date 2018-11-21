 

Mbalula: ANC will put criticism of its supporters first

2018-11-21 22:04

Kaveel Singh

Fikile Mbalula. (Gallo Images)

The African National Congress (ANC) will put the criticism of its supporters first and will aim to take remedial action for any shortcomings, said the party's elections head Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula announced that the ANC was poised to win next year's elections, but would not take that for granted.

"Our victory is one we must work for. It is not for us to argue with others about our weaknesses, it is for us to correct ourselves. That is our commitment as we move toward this launch next year January," he said in Durban on Wednesday.

Mbalula was announcing the launch of the election manifesto and ANC anniversary that will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 12.

The party will also launch its 107-year anniversary statement in the Harry Gwala Region in KwaZulu-Natal on January 8.

Mbalula said it was up to the party to "resolve the people's issues".

"[The] ANC is not taking this election for granted. We are going to our constituency on the ground."

He said the party knew not to take chances when it came to the elections "because everyone blames the ruling party".

"We could have moved with speed. We could have done better. We could do better."

Polling data

When asked about polling data and if the party was concerned, Mbalula said it analysed all information.

"We don't argue with the polling. Our internal polling is not for public consumption, but it is not far from what others are saying."

He said that some polls showed the party around the 60% mark.

"We are seeing some polling below 60% and some saying we will be above 60%. We will not argue with polling. To argue with polling [is] undermining the essence of the campaign, which is to accept criticism."

Bosasa payments

Answering questions about claims that Ramaphosa's son Andile had received R500K from Bosasa, national executive committee (NEC) member Senzo Mchunu, who was also at the press briefing, said "issues would be clarified".

"The president addressed this in the National Assembly. After that, one or two other issues arose and he immediately wrote to the speaker of National Assembly. If there are more issues to be clarified, the president and those he worked with are better placed to deal with the matter."

READ: Maimane wants to know how many contracts Ramaphosa's son has with Bosasa

He added that Ramaphosa had been up front about all his personal dealings.

"We support the statements of the president up to now. He comes up front and gives responses."

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06
