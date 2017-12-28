 

Mbalula commends KZN police following arrest of suspected Glebelands murderer

2017-12-28 18:50

Mxolisi Mngadi

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (File, Netwerk24)

Durban – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended KwaZulu-Natal police for the arrest of a suspected murderer at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban.

Mondli Mthethwa appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Christmas Eve.

He is to remain in custody until January 3, 2018.

READ: Wanted Glebelands Hostel murder suspect arrested

Mthethwa is suspected to be linked to two murders at the Glebelands Hostel as well as other murder cases in the Bhekithemba area.

In one of the cases, Tholakele Ngcangcatha, aged 30, was shot and killed at the hostel on August 3.

During Mthethwa's arrest, he was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, with 15 rounds of ammunition.

"The arrest and appearance in court of this suspected criminal brings hope to the people of Umlazi, especially those who stay at the Glebelands Hostel. More to this, our work at Glebelands under the command of the provincial acting commissioner is yielding good results. We cannot continue to co-exist with criminality and violence," said Mbalula.

On December 1, Mbalula officially opened a satellite police station at the troubled hostel after he had promised to do so when he visited the area in September.

ALSO READ: Mbalula launches satellite station in troubled Glebelands

"Having been at the hostel to listen to the people who stressed that safety is their biggest concern, we opened a satellite police station. This, as response to that, among other concerns. I salute the work of the KZN SAPS following many arrests made, firearms, ammunition and many other dangerous weapons taken off the streets to fight the scourge of violent crimes in the province," said Mbalula.

The hostel is infamous for scores of deaths, including political and taxi killings, and is at the centre of the Moerane Commission in KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission, headed by Advocate Marumo Moerane, has been tasked with investigating the underlying causes of political killings in KZN.

The province accounts for the bulk of political killings in the country.

The commission, set up by Premier Willies Mchunu in October 2016, began its inquiry in March this year, and is expected to continue sitting next year. 

Mbalula thanked the people of Umlazi for their continued support of the efforts made by police in bringing about safety at their community.

Read more on:    fikile mbalula  |  durban  |  crime

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
