 

Mbalula condemns recent wave of taxi violence after 5 people killed

2019-12-03 18:22

Ntwaagae Seleka

A shootout ensued on the corner of Ruimte and Apiesdoring. (Picture: supplied)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the latest wave of taxi violence in Gauteng that left five people dead and nine others wounded, including a policeman. 

This after the driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot and killed and three passengers wounded near the Plaza taxi rank in Olievenhoutbosh, Centurion, on Monday.

Later that day, a vehicle stopped next to a stationary taxi at the corner of Ruimte and Appiesdoring streets, Heuweloord. The vehicle's occupants opened fire, killing three men inside the taxi.

A police officer was also critically wounded when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle at around the same time as the incident on Ruimte Street.

Six other people were injuries, while one was declared dead on the scene.

The police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

"We commend the South African Police Service for their swift response and support their efforts to arrest these thugs who seek to terrorise taxi commuters and stakeholders.

"We also acknowledge the well-co-ordinated intervention of the Gauteng provincial government and echo its sentiments that violence must never be tolerated. We call for a cessation of hostilities and an amicable resolution of all taxi-related disputes," said Mbalula.

