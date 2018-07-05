 

Mbalula rips Carl Niehaus apart for speaking on behalf of ANC at Zulu imbizo

2018-07-05 18:59

Mahlatse Mahlase

Fikile Mbalula (File, Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld)

Fikile Mbalula (File, Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: 2 000 Amabutho surge into stadium for Zulu king's imbizo

2015-04-20 12:39

Hundreds of Amabutho (regiments) clad in full traditional Zulu regalia have entered Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where King Goodwill Zwelithini has called an imbizo. Watch. WATCH

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was representing "his own jacket" when he apologised on behalf of the ANC, the party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

Niehaus had taken to the stage at a special imbizo on land, called by King Goodwill Zwelithini to discuss proposals to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust. King Zwelithini is the sole trustee of the land that is divided according to clans and is overseen by traditional leaders.

Niehaus claimed he was speaking as an ANC member. He slammed the recommendations by former president Kgalema Motlanthe's parliamentary high-level panel that the act that formed the Trust, enacted just days before the 1994 elections, be repealed.

He said Motlanthe's "attack on traditional leaders was entirely unjustified".

Motlanthe has been criticised by traditional leaders including the King for saying that they behaved like "tin-pot dictators" over their subjects because of the power they hold over land. 

READ: 'We have no views' – ANC treads carefully on King Zwelithini's stance on Ingonyama Trust

But Mbalula bashed Niehaus during a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He distanced the ANC from Niehaus' apology.

Mbalula also said the party would deal with the matter.

"If there is any apology, the ANC leadership will process that and it will speak for itself," Mbalula said.

Mbalula added that "elders in the party" were looking into Motlanthe's comments made at the ANC's land summit in May. 

He said the ANC officials also wanted to meet with King Zwelithini as the ANC's views were being misconstrued to be anti the king and the Zulu nation. 

Read more on:    anc  |  goodwill zwelithini  |  fikile mbalula  |  carl niehaus  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Cold conditions remain across the central interior

2018-07-05 18:55

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Macassar 19:17 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 