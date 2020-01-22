 

Mbalula sounds warning to heads of transport entities: Zero tolerance for 'havens of corruption'

2020-01-22 22:09

Ntwaagae Seleka

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has lambasted government transport entities, saying lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Mbalula called the chairpersons and chief executives of public transport entities to order, reminding them their responsibilities were non-negotiable.

"We must be under no illusion about our electoral mandate, which requires that economic outcomes must overwhelmingly create jobs, eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

'Clean governance, innovation and empowerment'

"A key component of this principle is the need to demonstrate responsible stewardship over the country's resources through growth, clean governance, innovation and empowerment.

"None of you can afford to waste resources and be havens of corruption. We must address governance and financing challenges with single-minded determination and urgency."

Mbalula called on all chairpersons and chief executives to ensure they hired skilled professionals in order to achieve their set targets.

"We must equally take firm and decisive action to improve the performance of your respective entities through better governance, by ensuring the appointment of skilled staff and board members with the requisite skills while guarding against improper interference, particularly in allocation of tenders and the appointment of staff."

Read more on:    fikile mbalula  |  crime  |  transport
