Former minister of sports and recreation Fikile Mbalula is set to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday.

In February, Mbalula vowed to "amplify the truth" when he testifies before the inquiry.

"Everything that [former finance minister] Trevor Manuel said regarding head of elections about me is true, and it is now up to me to go to the state capture commission and amplify that truth and put it into context," Mbalula, who is the party's head of elections, previously said.

Manuel testified at the commission last month and told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Mbalula had an emotional reaction during one of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meetings over an interaction he had with one of the Gupta brothers.

READ: 'There is nothing Trevor Manuel said about me that is untruthful' - Mbalula willing to testify at #StateCaptureInquiry

The Guptas are at the centre of state capture allegations.

Manuel revealed that at the NEC meeting in August 2011, members had a tense discussion about the influence of the Guptas. Former president Jacob Zuma attended that meeting.

Manuel said Mbalula cried while talking about an engagement he had with one of the Gupta brothers in 2010. It was during this interaction that he was told that he would become sports minister