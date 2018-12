The Public Protector has found that a trip taken by Fikile Mbalula to Dubai in 2017, when he was the minister of sports and recreation, was paid for by a company that does business with sport governing body Sascoc, creating a conflict of interest.

Speaking during the release of a number of her office's investigations on Wednesday, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Mbalula violated the Constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Code by having Sedgars sporting goods supplier pay for this holiday.

The #PublicProtector has also found that Mbalula acted in violation of the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code. "His actions constituted improper and unethical conduct," the PP said. (@AlexMitchley)

According to Mkhwebane, Sedgars paid R300 000 for the trip to a travel agent. Last year, Eyewitness News reported that the total cost of the holiday was around R680 000.

Mkhwebane added that she did not accept the explanation given by Mbalula that he had taken a loan from Sedgars and that the loan had been repaid.

"Having considered their submissions, I do not accept that the arrangement between them constituted a loan agreement. Had the transaction not have been reported in the media, Mr Mbalula would have not repaid the funds," said the Public Protector.

Her report further states: "During the investigation, neither Mr Mbalula nor Mr [Yusuf] Dockrat submitted proof showing that what they term a 'loan agreement' was entered into before he departed for Dubai."

The Public Protector did also not accept Mbalula's claims that he did not know about Sedgars Sport, as he has known Dockrat, the director of the company, for many years.

Mkhwebane did not take remedial action against Mbalula as he is no longer a member of the executive.

More to follow.