 

Mbeki and Zuma booed at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral

2018-04-14 11:00

Tshidi Madia in Soweto

(Photo: Jon Hrusa)

(Photo: Jon Hrusa)

The mention of two of South Africa’s former presidents - Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - drew some boos from the thousands who turned up at Orlando Stadium in Soweto to bid farewell to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The liberation hero died in hospital on April 2. 

Thousands who lauded the hero in song, reacted negatively when the programme director, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula announced that the former presidents were also in attendance.

Last week Mbeki spoke about the legacy of the global icon, saying she should not be credited as an individual for her role in the struggle for a democratic south Africa. The former leader also said the ANC leadership, which was mostly in exile or in prison, failed to stop Madikizela-Mandela’s association with the notorious Mandela United football club.

Zuma who was booed even louder and for a longer period has been blamed by many within his own political party for its dwindling support over the years.

He is also at the centre of the state capture allegations along with the controversial Gupta family, who are accused of having undue influence over some of the key decisions he undertook as head of state and operations at state owned enterprises.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at Fourways memorial park on Saturday afternoon.

