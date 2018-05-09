Mbete concerned about Manana domestic worker assault complaint

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says she is concerned about the latest accusation of physical violence against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

Mbete released a statement on Wednesday, indicating that allegations that Manana had assaulted his domestic worker would be included in his existing joint ethics committee probe relating to other misdemeanours.

"In the light of the latest worrying reports regarding Mr Manana's conduct, the Speaker will advise the committee to also investigate these serious accusations and make a recommendation.

"Public representatives are expected to carry themselves in a manner befitting their status and office as honourable members of Parliament, both inside and outside of Parliament."

Mbete said Manana remained innocent until proven otherwise.

"We, therefore, welcome the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigation of the assault complaint, which Mr Manana's domestic worker lodged and trust it will be concluded speedily.

"The police's exercising of their responsibility to continue the investigation is commendable – despite Mr Manana's domestic worker dropping the complaint she initially laid.

"Violence, especially violence against women and children and the vulnerable in our society, is a scourge which we must combat without compromise."

Mbete said Parliament had a code of ethical conduct for its members, and it was intended to provide a framework to discharge their duties and responsibilities.

"These standards include upholding propriety, integrity and ethical values in their conduct. The purpose is to create public trust and confidence.

"It requires, among others, that members of Parliament uphold the law and promote and support ethical conduct by leadership and example."

As Parliament, they noted Manana's previous conviction of assault and fine of R100 000 or 12 months in jail last year.

Meanwhile, pressure was mounting against Manana from within his own party to resign as an MP and as a national executive committee member.

The ANC Youth League, Women's League and Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini strongly condemned the latest allegations.

Democratic Alliance MP Terri Stander, who already laid a complaint against Manana with Parliament's ethics committee, on Wednesday said that she would also lay charges of corruption and extortion against him in light of a sound clip in which he purportedly offered the domestic worker money to withdraw the charges.

