Mboro: 'It is my duty to pray for the child'

Johannesburg – Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng believes he did his duty to pray for the three-year-old child who died at his Incredible Happenings church in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday while she waited for medical assistance.

Mboro was speaking outside the Alberton police station on Monday, where he assisted 42-year-old Nontombi Gwam to lay charges of assault and culpable homicide against paramedics after her daughter Latoya died at the church.

Gwam took her daughter to the church after she had diarrhoea and became dehydrated.

In an affidavit, she explained that she initially took her daughter to a clinic, where she failed to find help.

READ: Pastor Mboro to lay charges against paramedics after child dies at church

Her daughter was then taken to a doctor. A drip was administered and the doctor assured her that her daughter would be fine.



However, when she woke up the next day, her condition had deteriorated.

Gwam said in the affidavit that she then went to Mboro for help.

"In the morning I decided to go to the church to seek help as I did not have any letter of referral. I was totally desperate and then went to Pastor Mboro’s church," she said.

"I went there so that Prophet Mboro can help me to pray for my baby and also to call an ambulance to take my baby to the hospital. I also went there because I have the fullest confidence and trust in Prophet Mboro," Gwam said.

Her daughter’s condition worsened while Mboro prayed.

Gwam and the pastor claim that the paramedics took about 90 minutes to arrive and said that, upon arrival, they refused to enter the church.

Pastor Mboro also stands by his decision to pray for Latoya while they waited for emergency services personnel to arrive.

"I called the ambulance and everybody called. I think you are looking for blame," he said on Wednesday.

"I will pray. But call the ambulance, ... that is what I did. While the ambulance is delaying, I will keep on praying for the child. It is my duty to pray for the child… we kept the child alive," Mboro said.

"While we were waiting for the ambulance, we prayed. We don’t say no don’t use doctors… but people do get healed through prayers," he said.

Gwam’s affidavit claims when the paramedics arrived, they refused to enter the church.

"The ambulance crew refused to enter the church and they just stood at the ambulance. They were repeatedly told that my child was in the church but they refused to move," Gwam said.

READ: Churches are not supposed to be hospitals, says CRL Rights Commission

However, Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said Mboro was standing with the child, who appeared to be lifeless, in his arms.

"They were confronted by this angry Mr Mboro, who demanded the ambulance load and go, but we said we can’t just load and go," Ntladi said.

He said the "confrontation" started after the ambulance crew explained they first had to do a patient treatment and assessment before the patient could be taken to a hospital.

Ntladi said the female paramedic had suffered a cut on her cheek following the confrontation and had indicated she wanted to lay a charge of assault against Mboro.

Mboro has, however, denied that there was any assault.

"She was lucky that we are the church. If it was somewhere [else] she would have been killed. We are civil people… I was pleading with her and saying: 'Please can you attend,'" he said.

Mboro added that there was video evidence, but he declined to hand over a copy to the media.



Alberton police spokesperson Captain Lesetja Mathobela confirmed that a case of culpable homicide and assault had been opened.