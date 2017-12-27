 

Mboro: 'It is my duty to pray for the child'

2017-12-27 17:47

Jan Bornman

pastor mboro

pastor mboro

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng believes he did his duty to pray for the three-year-old child who died at his Incredible Happenings church in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday while she waited for medical assistance.

Mboro was speaking outside the Alberton police station on Monday, where he assisted 42-year-old Nontombi Gwam to lay charges of assault and culpable homicide against paramedics after her daughter Latoya died at the church.

Gwam took her daughter to the church after she had diarrhoea and became dehydrated.

In an affidavit, she explained that she initially took her daughter to a clinic, where she failed to find help.

READ: Pastor Mboro to lay charges against paramedics after child dies at church

Her daughter was then taken to a doctor. A drip was administered and the doctor assured her that her daughter would be fine.

However, when she woke up the next day, her condition had deteriorated.

Gwam said in the affidavit that she then went to Mboro for help.

"In the morning I decided to go to the church to seek help as I did not have any letter of referral. I was totally desperate and then went to Pastor Mboro’s church," she said.

"I went there so that Prophet Mboro can help me to pray for my baby and also to call an ambulance to take my baby to the hospital. I also went there because I have the fullest confidence and trust in Prophet Mboro," Gwam said.

Her daughter’s condition worsened while Mboro prayed.

Gwam and the pastor claim that the paramedics took about 90 minutes to arrive and said that, upon arrival, they refused to enter the church.

Pastor Mboro also stands by his decision to pray for Latoya while they waited for emergency services personnel to arrive.

"I called the ambulance and everybody called. I think you are looking for blame," he said on Wednesday.

"I will pray. But call the ambulance, ... that is what I did. While the ambulance is delaying, I will keep on praying for the child. It is my duty to pray for the child… we kept the child alive," Mboro said.

"While we were waiting for the ambulance, we prayed. We don’t say no don’t use doctors… but people do get healed through prayers," he said.

Gwam’s affidavit claims when the paramedics arrived, they refused to enter the church.

"The ambulance crew refused to enter the church and they just stood at the ambulance. They were repeatedly told that my child was in the church but they refused to move," Gwam said.

READ: Churches are not supposed to be hospitals, says CRL Rights Commission

However, Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said Mboro was standing with the child, who appeared to be lifeless, in his arms.

"They were confronted by this angry Mr Mboro, who demanded the ambulance load and go, but we said we can’t just load and go," Ntladi said.

He said the "confrontation" started after the ambulance crew explained they first had to do a patient treatment and assessment before the patient could be taken to a hospital.

Ntladi said the female paramedic had suffered a cut on her cheek following the confrontation and had indicated she wanted to lay a charge of assault against Mboro.

Mboro has, however, denied that there was any assault.

"She was lucky that we are the church. If it was somewhere [else] she would have been killed. We are civil people… I was pleading with her and saying: 'Please can you attend,'" he said.

Mboro added that there was video evidence, but he declined to hand over a copy to the media.

Alberton police spokesperson Captain Lesetja Mathobela confirmed that a case of culpable homicide and assault had been opened.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  healthcare  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA feels the force as 4DX draws movie buffs away from home theatres

2017-12-27 17:36

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro
 

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs

We take a look at some famous men with impressive grooming routines.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 