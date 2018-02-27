McBride to call his youngest daughter as witness in child abuse case

Pretoria - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride will call one of his daughters as a witness in the child abuse case against him.

McBride has been charged with child abuse and an alternative charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, after allegedly assaulting one of his daughters in 2017.

McBride's attorney Jaco Hamman told the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that they had obtained a statement from McBride's youngest daughter, who cannot be named as she is a minor, and that they intend calling her as a witness for the defence.

This is the same daughter that McBride was able to see and make contact with after he brought an application to have her excluded from the list of witnesses that he was not allowed to make contact with.

In November last year, Magistrate Ignatius du Preez found in favour of McBride's application, amending bail conditions to exclude one of his daughters listed on the witness list.

He said the amendment was in the interests of justice and fairness and would not be detrimental to the prosecution or the case if the application is granted.

Du Preez further said that there would be no limitations to the access granted to McBride and questioned why the State had not yet obtained a witness statement from this particular daughter.

Representations abandoned

"If the prosecution was serious about this witness, they would have obtained a statement by now," said Du Preez.

"The court is not convinced that a limitation with access to [one of McBride's daughters] is fair to Mr McBride."

The court also heard that McBride had abandoned his representations on why he should not be prosecuted and that he would like to follow through with the trial.

The charges against McBride are related to an incident that allegedly took place while McBride and one of his daughters were driving in a car.

He broke his silence after the news broke in August 2017.

"I admit that I admonished one of my daughters, whom I love very much," said McBride.

He explained that he had become concerned about his daughter's school marks and "somewhat rebellious" behaviour, and had admonished her, but never assaulted her.

The matter has been transferred to the regional court on March 20 for further disclosure and the arrangement of a trial date.

