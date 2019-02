Robert McBride has lodged an urgent application to review a decision by the Portfolio Committee on Police not to renew his contract as the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

McBride's lawyer, Jac Marais, a partner at Adams & Adams confirmed to News24 that a notice of motion has been filed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

"Parliament decided not to renew Mr McBride's term in office. IPID and McBride are reviewing the decision on an urgent basis to set it aside," Marais said.

In papers filed in the high court, McBride wants the portfolio committee's decision to be declared unlawful, invalid, reviewed and set aside.

"The decision is remitted to the [portfolio committee] for a fresh decision which must be taken within 30 days of the date of the order," the papers read.

McBride has called upon the committee to furnish the registrar of the court with all the records and all electronic records relating to their decision not to renew his contract.

The committee had been deliberating on the matter since Monday, with clear partisan lines between the ANC and DA emerging, News24 reported earlier.

The matter landed in the committee's lap after a settlement agreement was reached two weeks ago in legal proceedings that McBride had instituted against Cele.

Cele wrote to him to say that his contract would not be renewed. The committee was also party to court proceedings.

In a draft order handed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the parties agreed that the decision Cele had taken to not renew McBride's term was a preliminary one that still needed to be confirmed or rejected by the committee.