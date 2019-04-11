 

McBride to testify at Zondo commission while Msimanga leads picket outside

2019-04-11 05:34

Sesona Ngqakamba

Robert McBride Foto: Daily Sun

Robert McBride Foto: Daily Sun (Foto: Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue on Thursday when head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride takes the stand.

Inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, postponed McBride's testimony on Monday because the commission's legal team failed to duly notify people McBride is likely to implicate in his testimony.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, head of the commission's legal team, told Zondo that the postponement of McBride's testimony was to allow implicated parties to be notified, as stated in the rules of the commission.

The former IPID boss is expected to spill the beans and testify about alleged attempts to capture the SA Police Service, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

And while McBride testifies inside, the DA's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga is expected to lead a picket outside the commission in Parktown to demand an investigation into corruption at all levels of government.

Msimanga will also be briefing the media on his idea on how to tackle corruption.

Read more on:    ipid  |  raymond zondo  |  robert mcbride  |  solly msimanga  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Who will head the state capture prosecution directorate?

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 