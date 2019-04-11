McBride to testify at Zondo commission while Msimanga leads picket outside

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue on Thursday when head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride takes the stand.

Inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, postponed McBride's testimony on Monday because the commission's legal team failed to duly notify people McBride is likely to implicate in his testimony.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, head of the commission's legal team, told Zondo that the postponement of McBride's testimony was to allow implicated parties to be notified, as stated in the rules of the commission.

The former IPID boss is expected to spill the beans and testify about alleged attempts to capture the SA Police Service, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

And while McBride testifies inside, the DA's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga is expected to lead a picket outside the commission in Parktown to demand an investigation into corruption at all levels of government.

Msimanga will also be briefing the media on his idea on how to tackle corruption.