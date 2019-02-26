 

McBride vs Cele matter returns to court

2019-02-26 05:15

Sesona Ngqakamba

Robert McBride. (File, Netwerk24)

Robert McBride. (File, Netwerk24)

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) boss Robert McBride's fight for his job returns to court on Tuesday.

This is after he was left in limbo about his future as head of IPID on February 12 after reaching a settlement agreement in legal proceedings he had instituted against Minister of Police Bheki Cele. 

In a draft order handed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the parties agreed that the decision Cele had taken to not renew McBride's term as IPID executive director was a preliminary decision that was still to be confirmed or rejected by the Portfolio Committee on Police.

"It is recorded that the second respondent (the portfolio committee) intends to take a decision regarding the renewal of [McBride]'s appointment on or before 28 February," read the order. 

The matter was postponed to the urgent court roll and was set down for Tuesday.

On Monday, the Portfolio Committee on Police deliberated on the renewal of McBride's contract, which comes to an end on Thursday.

While the ANC was of the view that there was a breakdown of trust between McBride and Cele and that the IPID's performance under McBride wasn't up to scratch, The DA said the ANC would rue the day when McBride was removed.

The committee dealt with submissions it had requested from Cele and McBride.

In his submission to the committee, Cele said there was "prima facie evidence" that McBride was not fit to be executive director.

But McBride said Cele's allegations were "feeble".

In response to Cele's submission, he added that the minister's decision to not extend his term for another five years was political.

