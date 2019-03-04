 

McBride's letter to Batohi on high-profile cases 'receiving attention', says NPA

2019-03-04 21:19

Jeanette Chabalala

Robert McBride at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Photo: Christiaan du Plessis

Robert McBride at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Photo: Christiaan du Plessis

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A letter written by former executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride asking National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi to fast-track high-profile cases is "receiving attention", the NPA says.

"I can confirm that the [National Director of Public Prosecutions] has received Mr McBride's letter and all the matters raised in it are receiving attention," spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke told News24 on Monday.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: McBride 'begged' ex-NPA boss to prosecute IPID cases for months, Abrahams denies 'baseless' claims

She said the NPA was planning a media engagement "in the near future" which would deal with the NPA's way forward on all the partnerships and engagements that Batohi would be leading.

News24 earlier reported that McBride had written to Batohi, urging her to fast-track high-profile cases.

In the letter, which News24 has seen, McBride notes that he repeatedly appealed to former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams over two years to intervene in IPID cases that were not being prosecuted.

He also wonders if Abrahams was "biased in dealing with IPID cases".

McBride, whose contract as IPID boss expired on February 28, alleges that NPA officials were complicit in interference in IPID cases.

News24 has seen correspondence between McBride, Abrahams and various IPID officials dating back to May 2017. The correspondence is attached to the letter McBride wrote to Batohi. It is dated February 4, 2019.

ALSO READ: McBride to challenge Parliament's decision not to renew contract

In the revealing correspondence, totaling 101 pages including attachments, McBride appeals to Batohi to intervene in high-profile IPID cases and details how he repeatedly requested Abrahams to intervene when decisions were taken not to prosecute IPID cases.

McBride included responses from Abrahams which reveal that the former NPA boss had looked at various issues raised by him but found them unsubstantial.

But Abrahams disputed McBride's claims, saying all the decisions that he made as NPA boss were made without "fear, favour or prejudice and were not remotely informed by any improper motives or influences".

"I dispute McBride's allegations as baseless and unsupported by any evidence. IPID matters are ordinarily dealt with within the area of jurisdiction of respective DPP (director of public prosecutions) offices and or at specialist NPA business units," Abrahams told News24. He counted among these the priority crimes litigation unit, which he said was dealing with the Marikana matter, the specialised commercial crime unit, which is dealing with matters relating to former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and the DPP office in Pretoria which is dealing "with a matter in which McBride and others are implicated".  

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, IPID said it would uphold its commitment to investigating without "fear, favour or prejudice".

"The IPID plays an important role in the fight against corruption and other offences – this role will not be diminished by the departure of the of the former [executive director]," said newly appointed acting executive director Victor Senna.

"I have confidence in the IPID team to live up to the high standard expected of us," Senna said.  

Read more on:    npa  |  bheki cele  |  robert mcbride
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here's what the law says about members of the public opening a criminal case, if a victim does not

2019-03-04 20:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Aquarium rescues ocean sunfish from Cape Town dry dock
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 20:23 PM
Road name: Macassar Road

Dunoon 19:38 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, March 2 Lottery draw 2019-03-02 22:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 