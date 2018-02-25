 

Mchunu to work full time at Luthuli House - Magashule

2018-02-25 16:01

Tshidi Madia and Lizeka Tandwa

Senzo Mchunu. (Gallo)

Senzo Mchunu. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Irene - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has shot down speculation that ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Senzo Mchunu would be in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet, saying Mchunu will be working in a full time post for the party.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the special NEC meeting on Sunday, Magashule confirmed that Mchunu will be full time at Luthuli House as head of the organising subcommittee, along with North West's former secretary Dakota Legoete.

There has been wide speculation that Mchunu, a former KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, was touted to take over the state security ministry.

"Senzo will be chairing organising full time as well as Legoete," Magashule said.

Mchunu was one of Ramaphosa's key campaigners in KZN and also his preference for the secretary general position in the run-up to the party's 54th elective conference in December.

He narrowly lost the position controversially against Magashule in December during the party's national elections.

Some delegates had vowed to take the matter to the courts.

'Here to discuss Cabinet, not deputy'

According to some in the ANC, Mchunu's move to Luthuli House would help strip some power from Magashule, who is often seen to be at odds with Ramaphosa and some in the top 6.

Magashule said the NEC meeting would focus on the party's preparations for the road map to the 2019 general elections, as well as its sub-committees.

He also said Ramaphosa would discuss whom he wanted to take over the state deputy president position.

The matter did not form part of the NEC's agenda, he said.

"The president will discuss with us and various structures and alliance partners. It's not a matter for the NEC. We will be engaging ourselves on the Cabinet reshuffle," he said.

Magashule, however, could not say when the announcement would be made.

ANC deputy president and Mpumalanga premier David "DD" Mabuza was expected to take over the role of deputy president.

Sources within the NEC told News24 that Mabuza was likely to take over Ramaphosa's previous role.

One NEC member told News24 that Mabuza was the man for the job.

"No one has done what DD managed in Mpumalanga. He consolidated the province and with him, we can get a two-thirds majority in 2019. He is a crowd puller and no one can compare with him. It's unanimous. Any other dissenting voice is baseless."

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  senzo mchunu  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

eNgcobo massacre: Cops recover 8 of 10 stolen police firearms

2018-02-25 14:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 