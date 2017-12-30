 

Meat at Gauteng abattoir tests positive for listeria pathogen

2017-12-30 19:38

James de Villiers

Johannesburg – A Gauteng abattoir has been prohibited from selling meat after samples taken from it tested positive for the listeria pathogen, the Gauteng Health Department said on Saturday. 

In a statement, Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said the abattoir in the Tshwane area was tested after the food sample of a listeriosis patient was traced there.

"Based on the discovery, the prohibition notice has been issued to the abattoir in terms of Regulations 4 (3) of Regulations governing the General Hygiene for food premises and the transport of food for preparing food to the identified abattoir," Ramokgopa said.

"They're obliged to comply until the following has been adhered to: identification of the source of contamination, disinfection of the premises, surface swabs and water samples have been taken before and after disinfection."

Also read: Those displaying symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical help immediately - Motsoaledi

In the last year, 365 cases of listeriosis were detected in Gauteng, resulting in 28 deaths. 

Ramokgopa urged individuals with flu-like systems with diarrhoea, including fever, general body pains, vomiting and weakness, to urgently seek medical attention. 

"We also encourage [people] to wash their vegetables and fruits before consuming them, boiling  water prior to use if you are not sure of its origin and to avoid drinking unpasteurized milk, as well as to cook food at high temperatures."

Listeriosis is a serious but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation. 

Individuals at high risk of developing severe disease include newborn babies, the elderly, pregnant women, persons with weak immunity such as those living with HIV, diabetes, cancer, chronic liver or kidney disease.

Also read: SA on alert: What you should know about the deadly listeriosis outbreak

 

