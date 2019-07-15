 

MEC Maile signals intent to tackle corruption in municipalities 'soon'

2019-07-15 17:12

Canny Maphanga

Lebogang Maile. (Thabo Ramookho)

Lebogang Maile. (Thabo Ramookho)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA, Lebogang Maile wants to deal with corruption in municipalities across the province.

"Soon I’ll be making a public announcement on serious allegations of corruption in our municipalities and what steps the provincial government will be taking. We will not spare anyone irrespective of their political affiliation. Corruption must be fought mercilessly," he tweeted on Sunday.

The MEC has recently exchanged words with Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba on issues of corruption and the infamous Alexandra Urban Renewal Project.

ALSO READ: Maile's Alexandra Renewal Project comments 'misguided', says Mashaba

Maile however maintains that this move has nothing to do with a particular municipality, despite butting heads with Mashaba.

"It has nothing to do with one municipality. We do not deal with issues based on our feelings, we only deal with issues based on the law.

"Our [his and Mashaba's]  engagements are part of the public discourse," Maile told News24 on Monday.

He could not give a date as to when the alleged corruption will be revealed.

"Soon means soon, but some of them have already been placed in the public domain. For example, I have already sent letters to the City of Ekurhuleni and Lesedi municipality," he explained.

ALSO READ: R1.9bn toilet tender: Gauteng government seeks answers from municipality

Maile formally wrote to the Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina seeking answers after an investigative report by AmaBhungane exposed how the metro spent R1.9bn on a toilet tender that was allegedly a "get-rich-quick scheme for underperforming contractors".

The report suggested the project, where toilets were sourced from 16 small suppliers, was a get-rich-quick scheme for some underperforming contractors that left many a beneficiary with dirty and broken toilets, News24 earlier reported.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  lebogang maile  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matjila cross-examined on merger related to Tosaco deal

2019-07-15 17:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 