Gauteng Premier David Makhura has dismissed suggestions that his administration is fast-tracking the delivery of long-planned projects or putting in place new plans for the purpose of winning the elections.

This comes after the release of an audio clip in which sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko is heard threatening staffers with dismissal as she pressures them to deliver sporting facilities known as "combi courts" before the May 8 elections.

She is also heard saying in the clip that some of the province's departments do not want to work with white or Indian people.

"The utterances of the MEC Faith Mazibuko toward the head of department and chief financial officer are totally unacceptable and inconsistent with what I expect from MECs," said Makhura.

"Firstly, racism and sexism have no place in our society and will therefore not be tolerated in our administration," he continued.

Makhura said that his administration was determined to ensure that service delivery targets are met and budgets are spent in line with the annual performance plans.

He warned against underspending, saying it was "totally unacceptable".

The premier said he had spoken to the MEC and reprimanded her about her behaviour.

"She subsequently released a statement in which she publicly apologised," said Makhura.

Makhura has also taken note of the ANC's move to refer the matter to its integrity committee.

"This is an important step in the internal processes of the ANC."

