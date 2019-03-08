 

MEC visits families of slain Durban taxi crash victims

2019-03-08 19:01

Kamva Somdyala

The taxi that ploughed into a group of schoolchildren in Durban.

The taxi that ploughed into a group of schoolchildren in Durban. (Twitter)

KZN education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane "sympathises" with the families of the schoolchildren who were killed when a taxi ploughed into them in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban on Wednesday.

Dlungwane paid the families a visit on Friday morning.

It is alleged that the driver of the taxi skipped a red light, ploughed into the children, killing three and seriously injuring another.

Spokesperson for the MEC, Kwazi Mthethwa, said the MEC's visit was underpinned by values of Ubuntu and caring for others.

"He went to pay his respects to the family to tell them that he sympathises with them during this difficult time," said Mthethwa.

"He conveyed messages of support and told them that their loss is his loss because he is a parent as well."

The driver of the taxi, Sboniso Bethwell Zwane, 33, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Thursday on three charges of culpable homicide.

READ: Taxi that killed 3 Durban pupils skipped red light - KZN education department

The case was postponed to March 13 for further investigation and a bail application.

Mthethwa condemned Zwane’s driving on that day, saying he failed to show respect for other road users.

"The robots were red and the children had right of way. It is unfortunate that his actions led to the loss of lives.

"As a department, we are happy the police are investigating and are on top of the matter, but the fact is that the lives of those children will not be brought back. [The driver] has killed the future and hope of this country," added Mthethwa.

He added that the KwaZulu-Natal education department was working with other departments to assist.

The social development department had already started providing support to the school.

"The department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, family and school of the schoolchildren."

