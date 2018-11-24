 

Media24 publications walk away with top honours at WAN-IFRA 2018 African Digital Media Awards

2018-11-24 13:34

Media24's digital publication 24.com walked away with top honours at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers’ (WAN-IFRA) 2018 African Digital Media Awards on Friday night.

Six African countries were represented at the awards ceremony, which was held in Sandton.

News24’s Women’s Day project Mzansi, Through Her Eyes scooped joint first place for Best Branded Content; sharing the honour with Media24’s Just Delicious campaign.

WATCH: Mzansi, Through Her Eyes: Nine Women, Nine Provinces, One Country

Head of video for News24, Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath, described 24.com’s recognition at the prestigious awards ceremony as an “honour and pleasure”.

“I’m particularly proud of our win for Mzansi, Through Her Eyes — the Women’s Day editorial project was executed by an all-women team of video journalists. It was a true labour of love.”

Read: Media24 publications named finalists in WAN-IFRA 2018 African Digital Media Awards

Andreij Horn, head of 24.com, said the WAN-IFRA competition is useful, because it has an African media focus, putting the best from across the continent against each other, but also allowing participants to learn from the front-runners in specific areas.

“In short: the African conference and competition is relevant, practical and inspiring when one sees how vibrant media remains across our continent,” he said.

Regarding the awards 24.com received, he said recognition from one’s peers is always gratifying.

“I am especially proud of the recognition News24 received for the paid-content project Mzanzi, Through Her Eyes, which recognises the quality of the native content that teams produce.” 

Also read: 24.com wins big at Bookmark Awards

Netwerk24’s Lifestyle migration project walked away with top honours in the Best Reader Revenue Initiative, while Daily Kick won first place for Best Digital News Startup.

Both Daily Kick and Business Insider SA were runners up in the News Website or Mobile Service and Best Digital News Startup respectively.

"The fact that our sport and news app, Daily Kick, and Business Insider were both recognised for the spectacular first years they had as new entrants, speaks to the quality of the commercial and editorial teams of these two products.

“Netwerk24’s recognition as the best in Africa as far as reader revenue goes is well-deserved recognition for what can be achieved even in a very narrow niche; when the editorial team breaks through corporate silos to deliver the best possible content selection and up-to-the-minute news coverage in Afrikaans that money can buy,” Horn said.

Media24 publications took home several awards in the 2017 African Digital Media Awards, including a special mention in the best news website category for Netwerk24, while Women24 received the award for best in lifestyle, sports or entertainment website.

News24 Edge also won the award for best news mobile service.

* News24 is part of 24.com, a division of Media24, which is a subsidiary of Naspers.

