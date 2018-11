What To Read Next

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is considered a rising star in the ANC's top structures and was appointed Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services in March 2017.

She was a strong supporter of Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Hailing from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Ndabeni-Abrahams became an ANC MP in 2009 and was a member of the ANC Youth League in the days of Julius Malema, Fikile Mbalula and Ronald Lamola.

Between October 2011 and March 2017, Ndabeni-Abrahams served as the Deputy Minister of Communications.

At the time, in 2011, she was the youngest minister in former president Jacob Zuma's Cabinet at the age of 34.

From 1990 to 1994 she served as a member of the ANCYL in East London before becoming a member of its national executive committee from 2008 to 2010.

She is also a member of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee.

Ndabeni-Abrahams made headlines in 2016 when she wrote to Zuma asking him to intervene as the then communications minister Faith Muthambi was treating her like a "personal assistant".

On Thursday, she was sworn in as Ministers of Communications and she will also oversee the Department of Telecommunications after Ramaphosa announced changes to his Cabinet.

The two departments will be merged after the elections in 2019.