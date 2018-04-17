 

Meet UCT's incoming vice-chancellor, who started school under a tree

2018-04-17 11:02

Jenna Etheridge

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who will take over as UCT's vice-chancellor on July 1 (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who will take over as UCT's vice-chancellor on July 1 (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: 'Max Price exploits us!' – Chumani Maxwele hauled off UCT graduation stage

2018-04-06 20:39

A graduation ceremony at the University of Cape Town has been briefly halted after student activist Chumani Maxwele caused a stir. Watch. WATCH

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng started her education under a tree and had to walk up to 10km just to get to school.

Today, she is a full professor in mathematics education. 

She is also preparing to take over from Max Price as the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town from July.

Perhaps foretelling good fortune, Phakeng was born still in her amniotic sac, in a Catholic clinic in Eastwood, Pretoria, on November 1, 1966.

Her mother, Wendy, was a domestic and factory worker, while her father Frank was a radio announcer at the SABC.

After giving birth to Phakeng and her siblings, Wendy went back to school and finished her studies so she could work as a teacher.

Eight schools in 12 years

Phakeng recalls being sent to live with her grandparents in Marapyane village in Mpumalanga where as a Grade 1 pupil, on days when it was not raining, she would make the trek with her cousin to a rural school. However, she did not stay there long. Her primary school journey also took her to Ga-Rankuwa.

In her 12 years of basic education she attended eight schools.

"Some of it (the moving around) was (because of) family, some of it was poverty and some of it was politics," she told News24 in a sit-down interview on Monday.

"Even though my mother argues that I am an introvert, I had to get used to people quickly and speak to people that I didn't know very well because that was just how life worked."

She completed matric at a rural school in Hebron and enrolled at the University of Bophuthatswana (now part of North-West University) at just 16 years of age.

Her parents warned her that she had just four years to get her degree.

No time for partying

Phakeng, her brother and sister were at one stage all attending university at the same time.

"So there wasn't much time, there wasn't much money."

Describing herself as nerdy and scared at the time because she was still so young, Phakeng says she did not party it up at university.

She threw herself into tennis, soccer and hockey. She was also well known for demonstrating ballroom and Latin American dancing skills that she picked up while in Ga-Rankuwa.

Phakeng said she was never a student leader but attended mass meetings.

She still has the scars from a protest she took part in to prevent then education minister Andries Treurnicht from speaking in Mafikeng.

'I focused on what I can do'

"I was a conscious student but a conscientious student. I was committed to getting my degree."

Phakeng obtained her PhD in mathematics education in 2002.

While she struggled with other subjects, she excelled at mathematics because nobody told her it was hard, she said.

"I just came to terms with what I want, what I can and cannot do.

"I focused on what I can do and I like, and I did it well. And all my life, that's what I did."

The rest, as they say, is history.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    uct  |  mamokgethi phakeng  |  cape town  |  education  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boy, 4, suffers serious burns after falling into tub of boiling water

2018-04-17 10:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: UCT's new vice-chancellor remembers attending school under a tree
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 