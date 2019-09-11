Meghan Cremer murder: Three accused won't apply for bail

Tracy Warren protests outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court in support of murder victim Meghan Cremer. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

None of the men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Meghan Cremer will be applying for bail, the Athlone Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Shiraaz Jaftha, who has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction, is the only one of the three men who had made a bail application.

During his appearance on Wednesday, he informed the court that he had now decided to withdraw his application.

Jaftha, 34, together with Jeremy Sias, 27 and Charles Daniels, 39, were initially charged with the possession of Cremer's vehicle.

Sias has since been charged with murder and armed robbery after the avid horse rider's remains were found on a sand mine at a Philippi farm on the morning of August 8.

His two co-accused are charged with car theft and defeating the ends of justice.

One of the suspects is understood to have pointed out where Cremer's body could be found.

Her hands had been bound and she had a restraint around her neck. Her body was thought to have been there for some days as it did not appear to have been freshly dumped, police sources told News24 at the time.



She had last been seen on Saturday, August 3, when she left her place on a Philippi farm at about 18:20.

She never returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables or work.

Sias has a pending car theft case and a prior assault conviction.

Daniels has a pending theft case and a prior drug conviction.

It could not immediately be ascertained if the three were out on bail or warnings at the time of Cremer's murder.

The case was postponed to October 16 for further investigation.

