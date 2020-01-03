 

Melville shooting: Lesufi says police are close to 'cracking this case'

2020-01-03 13:15

Azarrah Karrim

Acting Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says police are close to a breakthrough in the investigation into the New Year's Eve shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville.

Speaking at Helen Joseph Hospital during a visit to the victims of the shooting, Lesufi said the black BMW SUV that drove past the restaurant and opened fire on patrons was a "cloned car".

The gunmen killed two women and injured six more just an hour into the new year as they drove past the restaurant.

"Police are convinced... that they are about to crack this case in terms of the information they have gathered and the relevant people who provided the information," Lesufi said.

"They have managed to take all the CCTV footage that is available in the area and they've managed to [assemble a] team that is tracking all the relevant information.

"The car that was involved was a cloned car, the number plate does not match the plates of the car. It is also a car that belongs to somebody who was not nearby," Lesufi said.

Of the four patients at Helen Joseph, one of the victims is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit. 

Lesufi said the man is a "difficult situation".

"The bullet went through his head and the doctors are trying everything within their powers to [help him]," Lesufi said.

Regarding the Newtown case,where 11 people were wounded when an unknown gunman shot at unsuspecting revellers at a New Year's Eve event, Lesufi said police indicated that some factors were missing in the investigation.

"The team is committed and determined to get the relevant information," Lesufi added.

He said police could not divulge any more information about the case.

He confirmed that of the 11 victims of the Newtown shooting, four were still in hospital.

He condemned the attacks but commended the hospital staff for their work during the festive period.

