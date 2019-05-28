 

Men accused of killing eThekwini metro cops claim police assaulted them behind bars

2019-05-28 15:45

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three men arrested for allegedly murdering two eThekwini metro police officers have claimed they were assaulted by police.

The three - Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, and Thamsanqa Mabaso, 29 - made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Tuesday.

The fourth accused, Nkululeko Zuma, 19, was not in court because he was in hospital. News24 understands he was injured during his arrest last week.

The men have been moved to the Westville police station after their lawyer Mondli Mthethwa said they had been assaulted in the Durban North police cells.

They have been charged with two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Sergeant Zephania Dladla and Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga were killed while performing protection duties for councillor Moses Zulu at his residence in Bhambayi, near Phoenix.

Zulu told News24 that he had been assigned the protection detail following an assessment by eThekwini metro police and SAPS.

He said that service delivery protesters had been marching on homes of politicians in the province and his had been earmarked as needing protection.

During the memorial for the slain officers, it emerged that Dladla had been near retirement, while Mhlanga was set for a promotion as acting captain at King Shaka Airport in June.

Kara said the trio was remanded to custody and would appear again on June 3 for their bail application.

Read more on:    saps  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zizi Kodwa appears before ANC's integrity committee

2019-05-28 15:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 