 

Mendi Msimang a 'true giant', says Zweli Mkhize as mourners lay stalwart to rest

2018-12-08 11:22

Kaveel Singh

The Msimang family, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and President Cyril Ramaphosa at a funeral for ANC struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang in Pretoria. (Presidency, Twitter)

The Msimang family, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and President Cyril Ramaphosa at a funeral for ANC struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang in Pretoria. (Presidency, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mendi Msimang was a "true giant" of the struggle who harboured hope for the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa.

These were the sentiments of senior ANC member and Minister of Cooperative and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Zweli Mkhize, who spoke at Msimang's funeral in Silver Lakes, Pretoria on Saturday.

Msimang - a former ANC high commissioner in England and treasurer general (TG) - died on Monday at the age of 78. President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver the eulogy later on Saturday.

"We have been saddened to receive the sad news about Baba Msimang’s passing on. Having been aware that he was battling ill health, we always harboured a hope that Thabizolo would return to good health," Mkhize said.

"We now dip our banners in awe as we acknowledge that Mendi Msimang, the Great one, has taken his final rest. A true giant of our struggle has moved on to a better world."

Mkhize said Msimang was a "warm, loving and generous father".

Msimang's departure is the end of an era, he said.

"He is part of the calibre of leaders that have brought us our freedom and democracy. Thabizolo was highly revered as a person and as a leader who dedicated his entire life in the struggle for the creation of a new order."

Mkhize was all praise for the professional work ethic of Msimang.

READ: Former ANC treasurer general has died

"To this day we still called him the treasurer general for his superb fundraising and financial management skills and most of all the dignity and integrity with which he managed such a delicate office."

Left millions in the ANC bank

Mkhize, a former treasurer general of the ANC himself, said that despite the daily burdens of the portfolio, Msimang always managed to keep calm and sport his signature smile.

"He was always measured in his words but never lost a need to exert firmness and discipline in his soft voice. He was always cheerful and related equally with all stations in society. During all this, the greatness of the man was never missed." 

He said Msimang's shoes were difficult to fill.

"For many years to come the systems he laid to create a modern finance and fundraising structure will benefit the ANC for many TGs to follow."

He said that by the time Msimang left office, the ANC had a surplus of R47m and assets north of R1bn.

"He was a father we could relate to for the ease with which he mentored us and gave advice. His love for his work surpassed all, a trait that remained visible now as it has been in the history of the ANC."

Read more on:    anc  |  mendi msimang  |  zweli mkhize  |  funeral
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Crime scene experts probing motive for matric ball double murder

2018-12-08 10:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Pupils prepare for the digital age by building their own robots, Bongani and Mbali
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:47 AM
Road name: Strand Street

Cape Town 09:21 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 7 2018-12-07 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 