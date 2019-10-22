 

Meningitis case confirmed at North West University

2019-10-22 18:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

An isolated case of meningitis has been confirmed at North West University's Potchefstroom campus.

The institution's spokesperson, Bertie Jacobs, said in a statement a fourth-year student was admitted to a local hospital, which confirmed the case of bacterial meningitis on Tuesday morning.

"The student is not involved with a residence and all indications are that it is an isolated incident. The hospital and university are busy following up with all close contacts of the student. Free prophylaxis has been made available," added Jacobs.

The campus' deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Daryl Balia, has called for calm.

"I want to encourage all students and staff not to panic and stay focused on the upcoming exams. The university is taking all the necessary precautionary steps to manage the situation. We will keep all students and staff timeously informed of any new developments," said Balia.

According to Health24, meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The classic symptoms of meningitis are fever, headache and neck stiffness.

It can be caused by either bacterial or a viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical treatment. 

