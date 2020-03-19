Menlyn mall retracts communication suggesting employee at MTN store has Covid-19

The Menlyn shopping centre in Pretoria has unreservedly retracted an internal communication sent to tenants which suggested that an employee of an MTN store had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The centre said it had made the announcement after learning the store was closed.

It said later it was advised that no employee had tested positive for the virus.

The shopping centre said the store had closed due to concerns from staffers that they had indirectly, through three levels of separation, been in contact with a person who showed symptoms of flu.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the store was closed to be sanitised and will reopen on Thursday 19 March 2020. Tests have been undertaken but there is no evidence of any infection, whatsoever, of any individual," the mall management said in a statement.

The shopping centre has apologised to MTN, its customers and shoppers for the misinformation.

