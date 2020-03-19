 

Menlyn mall retracts communication suggesting employee at MTN store has Covid-19

2020-03-19 12:53

Sesona Ngqakamba

The Menlyn shopping centre in Pretoria has unreservedly retracted an internal communication sent to tenants which suggested that an employee of an MTN store had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The centre said it had made the announcement after learning the store was closed.

It said later it was advised that no employee had tested positive for the virus.

The shopping centre said the store had closed due to concerns from staffers that they had indirectly, through three levels of separation, been in contact with a person who showed symptoms of flu.

ALSO READ: FAKE NEWS | No, helicopters won't be spraying coronavirus chemicals - govt

"Out of an abundance of caution, the store was closed to be sanitised and will reopen on Thursday 19 March 2020. Tests have been undertaken but there is no evidence of any infection, whatsoever, of any individual," the mall management said in a statement.

The shopping centre has apologised to MTN, its customers and shoppers for the misinformation.

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    pretoria  |  coronavirus  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus cases jump to 150, President Ramaphosa announces

2020-03-19 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | South Africans abroad: Italy still in lockdown and panic buying hits UK
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 13:22 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Maitland 13:01 PM
Road name: Vootrekker Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 