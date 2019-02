The formal bail application of four men arrested in connection with the robbery at state-of-the-art school Menzi Primary School in Tsakane has been postponed again.

After waiting for almost two hours to hear their fate, Ernest Khan Awasi, 36, Hyaginth Cho Mulul, 29, Fan Terrance Bonung, 24, and Fonga Muama Mohammed, 40, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The court, however, heard that the legal representatives for Mulul and Mohammed were not present.

During proceedings, the court also heard from the prosecution that the four were now facing a charge of theft, instead of that of robbery.

The accused, who remain in custody, will make a formal bail application on Wednesday.

The four, dressed in winter jackets, returned to the holding cells with disappointed facial expressions.

Ekurhuleni police arrested them last month.

Twenty-two tablets and three laptops, believed to have been stolen from the school, were recovered at a store in Johannesburg, allegedly owned by the four men.

Investigating officers working on the case are trying to trace the robbers who sold the items to the accused.



Robbers entered the school premises in January and locked up two security guards in the strong rooms.



Items stolen included 185 tablets, eight laptops, two projectors, three desktop computers, a plasma TV and R500 in petty cash.

Investigations were ongoing and more arrests were expected, police said.