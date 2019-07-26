Metal bar pierces worker's leg after he falls from construction site

A man was left injured on Thursday morning after he fell into a trench at a construction site in Durbanville, Western Cape.

ER24 medics arrived on the scene to find the man lying next to a large trench.

It is understood a large metal bar had pierced the man's thigh when he fell into the trench.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Mediclinic Durbanville for further treatment.

The cause of this incident is not yet known.

