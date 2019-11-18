 

Methodist Church of Southern Africa inducts first female presiding bishop

2019-11-18 19:25

Jenni Evans

Methodist Church of Southern Africa Presiding Bishop Purity Malinga (Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Facebook)

Methodist Church of Southern Africa Presiding Bishop Purity Malinga (Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) inducted its first female presiding bishop in over 200 years on Sunday.

"I feel overwhelmed, honoured and filled with gratitude to God," the new presiding bishop, Purity Malinga, told News24 on Monday.

Malinga said she had prayed that there would be a female presiding bishop in her lifetime - not necessarily her - and was pleased that this had been realised.

She was elected in June by synods from Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa, which comprise the MCSA. She succeeds Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa.

Malinga said patriarchy had been a way of life in the church, and although she had not encountered any resistance as a woman leader in the church, she was ready to "convince those who are not convinced yet".

As the leader of the church in the region, her priority would be to make the church a safe space for women and people in need. "The poorest of the poor," she said.

Her induction comes amid the ongoing refugee crisis at the Cape Town Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.

The Reverend Alan Storey offered hospitality to about 600 people, including children, who were forcibly removed by the police and law enforcement officials from an arcade near the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' offices.

READ | Refugees at Cape Town church planning 'mass exodus'

They are seeking relocation to a country other than their country of origin, and talks were continuing on Monday over their situation.

A biography on the SA Council of Churches' (SACC) website notes that Malinga hails from Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal, and first taught at Siyakhona Primary School before entering the ministry.

She holds a Masters of Divinity from Harvard University, and counts time as a past deputy president of the SACC among her past achievements.

She also served the Methodist Church as its director of education mission and ministry unit for the past three years.

The church's communications manager, Bongi Moyo-Bango, said: "She is an amazing woman and an incredible leader." 

Read more on:    religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I will defend DA against 'immature and unhelpful' IRR - Steenhuisen

2019-11-18 18:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Crowds loot alcohol from scene of fatal truck accident
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:09 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 17:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 